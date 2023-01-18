Media: Russia is transferring soldiers to Belarus in railway tanks

Russia uses rail tankers to transfer servicemen to Belarus.

This is reported by "Nasha Niva".

According to the publicationʼs sources, people are being transported inside the tanks. In this way, the Russians mislead the satellite and visual monitoring of cargo. It is currently unknown whether military equipment and ammunition are being transported to Belarus in this way.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on December 29 that there are half as many Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders as there were on February 24 at the beginning of the invasion.

However, Nasha Nivaʼs information about the overturning of Russian troops in tanks indicates that the presence of Russian troops in Belarus may be greater.