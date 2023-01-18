Ukrainians will be able to find out about the fate of the missing persons through the ombudsman

From now on, Ukrainians can contact the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to find out the fate of missing persons who may be in Russia or in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced this after negotiations with the Russian commissioner Tetyana Moskalkova.
You can contact the hotline at 0800-50-17-20, 044-299-74-08, or in another way specified on the ombudsmanʼs website.
- Ukraine is also negotiating with Russia on the creation of a humanitarian corridor. In particular, it is about returning home seriously wounded, elderly people, children, and military and civilian Ukrainians.
- Russia has confirmed that it is holding 3,392 Ukrainian citizens captive. At the same time, approximately 15,000 people, including many civilians, are currently considered missing in Ukraine.
- On January 14, Russia canceled the planned exchange of prisoners.