Ukrainians will be able to find out about the fate of the missing persons through the ombudsman

From now on, Ukrainians can contact the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to find out the fate of missing persons who may be in Russia or in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced this after negotiations with the Russian commissioner Tetyana Moskalkova.

You can contact the hotline at 0800-50-17-20, 044-299-74-08, or in another way specified on the ombudsmanʼs website.