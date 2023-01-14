Russia has canceled a planned prisoner exchange

Russia has canceled the planned exchange of prisoners.

This was reported in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

They also said that the Russians use events organized to support prisoners of war as an excuse to shake public sentiment in Ukraine.

Kremlin propagandists claim that at the rally in Kyiv they allegedly demanded "to stop hostilities and start negotiations with Russia" and "applied to the embassies with a demand to stop arms deliveries."