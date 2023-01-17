YASNO: The deficit in the Ukrainian electricity system is not decreasing, emergency shutdowns will continue on Wednesday

The shortage of electricity in the Ukrainian system remains significant, so on Wednesday the restrictions will be the same as on Tuesday.
This was announced by the general director of YASNO energy provider Serhiy Kovalenko.
For the capital, consumption limits were 952 MW. “These limits are not enough to switch from emergency shutdowns to scheduled ones. So the schedules do not work,” explained the companyʼs general director.
According to Kovalenko, the predicted restrictions for Wednesday will remain the same as they were on Tuesday, but itʼs still difficult to predict whether they will be distributed according to the schedules. Despite the fact that the air temperature in the country increased during the weekend, which should lead to a decrease in the deficit, consumption volumes have not yet decreased. Kovalenko suggests that the reason is delayed consumption, when after the supply is restored, consumers start charging their devices and finish things that did not have time before the blackout.
- On Tuesday, the company Ukrenergo reported that after the last Russian missile attack, the energy system still has a significant power deficit. Emergency shutdowns have already begun in six regions of Ukraine.
- On January 14, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers fired 38 missiles of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 25 of them. One of the Kh-22 cruise missiles hit a high-rise building in Dnipro. Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that energy infrastructure facilities in six regions — Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhya, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv — were damaged by shelling.