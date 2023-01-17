Satellite images from Belarus showed the deployment of Russian troops at one of the training grounds in the north of the country

On satellite images of the Belarusian training ground "Lepelsky" you can see more than a hundred units of military equipment, as well as a tent city for soldiers. The landfill is located in the Vitebsk region, in the north of Belarus.

The corresponding photos were published by the Belarusian Radio Liberty service.

In the pictures from January 6, you can see dozens of IFVs, tanks and KamAZs. The total number of equipment is at least 150 units. There are also two field camps for approximately 14 and 30 tents in the eastern and western parts of the landfill.

The railway station "Zaslonova" is located to the north of the training ground, from it there is a road to the training ground through the military town and the forest. At the railway station you can see two echelons with military equipment. Equipment is also located near the garages.

This training ground was one of the first to receive Russian troops after Russia announced the start of mobilization.