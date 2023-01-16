The number of victims of the shelling of Zaporozhye has increased to nine

The number of victims as a result of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems on the night of January 16 increased from five to nine. Four more people were hospitalized during the day, among them children aged 9 and 15.

This was reported by the police of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The target of the aggressor was once again the civilians of Zaporozhzhia: the rocket hit was recorded two meters from the five-story building.

According to the fact of armed aggression, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.