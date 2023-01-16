Russian troops bombarded Zaporizhzhia with rockets. Children were wounded

The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. Five people were injured.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The rocket hit next to a five-story building. Five people were injured by glass fragments, among them two children, aged 9 and 15. They were sent to the hospital.

Кирило Тимошенко / Telegram

The projectiles knocked out the windows in the house, the supporting structures were not damaged.

A Russian missile hit the territory of the enterprise in the Zaporizhzhia district of the region.

A fire broke out. There was no information about the victims. Rescuers are working on the spot.