Minister of Defense of Canada: The air defense system will arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible — within months

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand informed that the NASAMS air defense system will be handed over to Ukraine as soon as possible.

This is reported by the CBS channel.

According to her, the delivery may include several deliveries. They will take place as soon as possible — there is no question of years. Canada purchased the NASAMS system along with the munitions. Anand added that a key factor in the procurement was the close partnership with the United States.

Canadaʼs defense minister also noted that she is focusing on purchasing equipment for the Canadian military, while the government is trying to support Ukraine.

"Thereʼs no question weʼre looking at the capabilities that are needed across the board, including the Canadian Armed Forces," Anand noted.