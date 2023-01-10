Canada will purchase the NASAMS air defense system from the United States and transfer it to Ukraine

The Canadian government will purchase the NASAMS air defense system from the United States. Then it will be transferred to Ukraine.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand wrote about it on Twitter.

“This is Canadaʼs first free provision of an air defense system to Ukraine. In the conditions of Russiaʼs brutal airstrikes against Ukraine, this air defense system will help protect Ukrainian settlements and critical infrastructure objects from attacks by drones, missiles and planes,” she said.

Anand reported that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, noted in their conversation that air defense systems are currently Ukraineʼs top priority.

At the same time, the date when NASAMS from Canada will arrive in Ukraine is still unknown.

NASAMS is a mobile anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat missiles, aircraft and other air targets at low and medium altitudes. The USA transferred two such systems to Ukraine and paid for the production of six more.