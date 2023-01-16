In 2023, Ukraine will receive €18 billion from the EU. The first €3 billion is expected this week

Ukraine and the European Union signed a Memorandum on the provision of €18 billion in macro-financial assistance in 2023.
This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
According to him, the first tranche of €3 billion is expected this week.
- On December 14, 2022, Ukraine received the third and last tranche within the eighth macro-financial assistance program of the European Union. The total funding under this program was €5 billion. Ukraine received the first tranche of €2 billion in October, the second — €2.5 billion — in November, and the third — €500 million — in December.
- On December 16, 2022, the European Union finally approved the allocation of €18 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. Funds will be received during 2023.