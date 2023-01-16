News

In 2023, Ukraine will receive €18 billion from the EU. The first €3 billion is expected this week

Anna Kholodnova
Ukraine and the European Union signed a Memorandum on the provision of €18 billion in macro-financial assistance in 2023.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the first tranche of €3 billion is expected this week.