Media: Britain is considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Apache combat helicopters

Great Britain is considering sending Apache AH64 attack helicopters to Ukraine. So far, the West has not provided strike aircraft to the Ukrainian army.

The Mirror writes about this with reference to its own sources.

A possible transfer of helicopters is planned after Ukraine receives Challenger 2 tanks.

"Apache will change the rules of the game. The tanks will arrive first and it will take some time before the helicopters can be deployed. Other NATO members will now follow suit," the source said.

It is noted that the Apache AH64 E helicopters can be armed with 16 Hellfire anti-tank missiles and 76 70 mm Hydra missiles.

It is assumed that Ukrainian pilots will be trained in Great Britain, and a maintenance base will be created in a neighboring country, for example, Poland.