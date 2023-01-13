Minister Kuleba: Five countries are ready to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but they are waiting for permission from Germany

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba reported that five countries are ready to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine. But they are waiting for permission from Germany.

He told about this on his Instagram.

Kuleba said that now the main goal is to assemble a tank brigade armed with Leopard. It is this tank that draws the most attention, because it was produced in Europe for decades and is in many European countries.

"I know at least 3 other countries that are ready to do it, but they are not saying yet because they are waiting for Germanyʼs support. Therefore, we already have 5 countries that are ready to transfer, but are waiting for the final resolution of the issues with Germany," the minister emphasized.