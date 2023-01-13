NOC officially approved the resignation of sports officials Shevchenko, Surkis and Shufrych. They submitted their resignal applications themselves

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine dismissed the sports officials who independently submitted relevant applications. These are Zhan Beleniuk, Georgy Zubko, Yevgeny Pronin, Andriy Shevchenko, Grigory Surkis, Nestor Shufrych and Andriy Kozhemyakin.
107 people participated in the voting, of which 100 voted for, one against, and six abstained.
- In November 2022, following the results of the elections, the current Minister of Youth and Sports, Vadym Gutzait, became the president of the NOC, and the members of the organization included Hryhoriy Surkis and Nestor Shufrych, members of the OPzZh party, banned in Ukraine.
- Against the background of the situation, Andrii Shevchenko resigned from the position of vice president of the organization, and Zhan Beleniuk and acting president of the Athletics Federation of Ukraine Yevhen Pronin left the organization.