Andriy Shevchenko leaves the National Olympic Committee

Former coach of the Ukrainian national team Andriy Shevchenko informed on his Facebook page that he will not be a member of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), where he was elected as a result of the elections.

"During the most difficult time in the history of my country, I am proud to be next to Ukraine and help with everything I can do for our victory. I consider it an honor to work in the National Olympic Committee. I understand the importance of its development. At the same time, I cannot remain a member of the NOC with such a composition. We pay an infinitely high price for our freedom with the lives of the best Ukrainians. We must be worthy of them," Shevchenko wrote.