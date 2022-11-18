Peopleʼs deputies from the banned party "Opposition Platform — For Life" Hryhoriy Surkis and Nestor Shufrych will leave the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.
According to the NOC of Ukraine, Surkis and Shufrych have already addressed the relevant statements to the NOC president Vadym Gutzait. No other details were reported there.
- On November 17, the head of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine changed for the first time in 17 years — he became Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzait. Prior to that, the National Olympic Committee was headed by Serhii Bubka.
- On that day, Andriy Shevchenko, boxer Oleksandr Usyk, MPs from the banned OPzZh Party Grigory Surkis and Nestor Shufrych, athletes Maryna Beh-Romanchuk and Lilia Podkopaeva were also elected members of the NOC.
- The presence of MPs from OPzZh outraged activists and journalists.
- The former coach of the Ukrainian national team, Andriy Shevchenko, announced that he would not join the NOC because of some elected members.