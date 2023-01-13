Warming is coming to Ukraine — “Ukrenergo” predicts a decrease of the electricity deficit in the system

There is still a significant power deficit in the power system, especially in the morning and evening hours. However, a gradual warming is expected already this weekend throughout Ukraine, as a result of which a decrease in consumption is predicted.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.

Currently, in order to ensure balance in the energy system, consumption limits have been applied to all regions, which are valid from 02:00 to 24:00.

Each operator of the distribution system in its region draws up schedules of planned hourly outages, which must ensure the consumption of the region at the level of the proven limit.

Exceeding the limits leads to risks of creating emergency situations — to prevent them, emergency shutdowns are used.