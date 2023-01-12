In 9 regions of Ukraine emergency power outages began due to exceeding consumption limits

There is still a significant power deficit in the power system, especially in the morning and evening hours of maximum consumption.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo national grid operator.

In order to maintain a balance in the system, consumption limits were given to all regions, but already in the morning, these limits were exceeded in nine regions — because of this, emergency shutdowns were applied there.

The general deficit in the energy system is a consequence of the Russiansʼ massive missile and drone attacks on the energy infrastructure. In addition, the enemy occupied a number of power plants, the largest of which is the Zaporizhzhia NPP.