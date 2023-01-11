Ministry of Energy of Ukraine: the country has already started “small import” of electricity from Europe

Since January 1, Ukraine has already started a small import of electricity from Europe. Over time, it is planned to increase it.

This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"At the moment, the import is small, but it has been going on since January 1. Moreover, we have made it possible for businesses to purchase and this will accordingly affect supply and their possible supply constraint,” he said.

According to him, the volume of imports will depend on the repair of the infrastructure and the commissioning of some power units in the coming days. A lot will also depend on future shelling.

Galushchenko noted that many traders — both state and private — are now engaged in the purchase of electricity.