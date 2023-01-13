Ukrainian intelligence: Russia is trying to create an army of two million soldiers

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Russia is trying to create a two-million army.

During the first wave of mobilization, 300,000 people were drafted into the ranks of the Russian army. In the coming days, the second wave may start, which aims to reach another 500,000. Thus, the number of enemy troops will reach 2 million people, taking into account the strategic reserve.

Russia is already actively preparing for the announcement of another wave of mobilization. At the legislative level, changes are being made to the laws of the Russian Federation that regulate mobilization. Active training of training centers is also underway.