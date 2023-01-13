News

The Minister of Defense of France announced the terms of delivery of AMX-10RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine

Anna Kholodnova
The Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Sébastien Lecornu, announced the terms of delivery of AMX 10-RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

According to him, France hopes to hand over AMX 10-RC armored combat vehicles to Ukraine within two months.