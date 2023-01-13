The Minister of Defense of France announced the terms of delivery of AMX-10RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine

The Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Sébastien Lecornu, announced the terms of delivery of AMX 10-RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine.
Reuters writes about it.
According to him, France hopes to hand over AMX 10-RC armored combat vehicles to Ukraine within two months.
- The AMX-10RC is a 16.6-ton wheeled vehicle that is considered more of a reconnaissance vehicle, but the 105mm gun makes it a wheeled tank.
- In September 2022, it became known that the French army is actively decommissioning old reconnaissance vehicles with tank armament in the form of a 105-mm AMX-10RC gun. In particular, in the First Cavalry Regiment of the Foreign Legion, these vehicles have already been completely replaced by the EBRC Jaguar.
- On January 4, 2023, Emmanuel Macron told Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation that France would transfer AMX-10RC light combat armored vehicles and Bastion wheeled armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.