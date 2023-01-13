The Guardian: Boris Johnson is planning his fourth visit to Kyiv since the start of the war

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to visit Kyiv. This may be his fourth visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the great war — the first three were during the time of the prime minister.

The Guardian writes about this, citing informed sources.

Journalists note that Johnson shared such plans with his friends. Sources of the publication in Ukrainian power circles also confirmed the possibility of a visit, but at the moment it is not known what dates they are talking about.

The idea of such a visit somewhat surprised the allies of the current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as they consider Johnsonʼs visits inappropriate.

One of the ministers close to Sunak suggested that Johnson is trying to create a “Churchill image” for himself, and Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the defense committee in the House of Commons, said that Johnson should not interfere in official relations between Ukraine and Britain.