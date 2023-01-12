The peace summit initiated by Volodymyr Zelensky will be held on February 24 at the UN headquarters

The global peace summit, which Ukraine proposed to hold through the mediation of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, is scheduled for February 24 at the headquarters of the organization in New York.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, informed Anadolu agency about this.

Bodnar noted that Ukraine is ready for peace, and that is why the president proposed the appropriate formula earlier. He recalled that President Volodymyr Zelensky outlined a plan for achieving peace at the G20 summit. The 10-point initiatives cover such issues as security of Ukraine and the region as a whole, food security, energy security, withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, he said.

At the same time, the ambassador noted that there is hope for achieving peace, but it is possible only if Russian troops are completely withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine, and the world puts pressure on Moscow, demanding an end to military activity.

The Ukrainian ambassador emphasized the importance of ensuring the territorial integrity of Ukraine. "This is a war for liberation and independence. We need to liberate our lands, restore our territorial integrity and establish sovereign rights on our sovereign lands. This is the main element of the entire war," added Bodnar.