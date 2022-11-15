At the G20 summit, Zelensky named the conditions for peace with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the G20 countries to exclude Russia from its membership because of its [Russian] invasion in Ukraine. He also told under what conditions Ukraine would agree to peace with the Russian Federation.

He stated this during a speech at the G20 summit, writes The Guardian.

Zelensky noted that Russia should respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine, withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory and pay for the damage caused.

He also called on the international community to "consolidate the key elements of the post-war security architecture" that will prevent repeated Russian aggression.

"After the implementation of all anti-war measures, the document confirming the end of the war must be signed by the parties," Zelensky explained.

In his address, he noted that he was addressing the G19 — not the G20 — implying that the organization should exclude Russia from its membership. Zelensky stressed that it is time to end the "destructive war" that Russia has started.

In addition, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will not agree to any new "Minsk Agreements", as this will only give Russia time to regroup and strengthen its forces for a new attack.