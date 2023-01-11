”A wide range of issues was discussed.” Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia held a meeting

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with his Russian colleague Tatyana Moskalkova.
He reported this in Telegram.
“We discussed a wide range of humanitarian problems and cases related to the provision of human rights assistance to citizens of the two countries. And they also exchanged specific proposals,” said Lubinets.
- On July 1, 2022, the Ukrainian lawmakers appointed their colleague Dmytro Lubinets as the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.
- On May 31, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Lyudmila Denisova from the post of ombudsman. The reason is dissatisfaction with her work in the position, in particular with regard to the organization of humanitarian corridors, protection and exchange of prisoners, opposition to the deportation of adults and children from the occupied territories. All these issues were forced to be solved by the Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. Denisova herself stated that she did not deal with these issues, as she did not have the relevant authority.