General Staff of the Ukrainian army: The occupiers deprived 1,500 ZNPP employees of access to the station

Russian invaders deprived access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant of one and a half thousand of its employees.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The workers refused to receive Russian passports and sign a contract with Rosatom. Now the occupiers are looking for new personnel for the NPP on the territory of the Russian Federation and are preparing a housing fund for future workers through the “nationalization” of the apartments of local residents who have left.
- In October, IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi held meetings with the Russian and Ukrainian parties regarding the creation of a safety zone around the ZNPP. Russia has declared that it is not against a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP, but they are not going to withdraw troops from there. The issue of the safe zone has not yet been resolved.
- On November 2, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was again completely de-energized due to Russian shelling. Energoatom stated that the shelling and damage to the lines is another attempt by the invaders to connect the station to the Russian power system.