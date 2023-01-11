General Staff of the Ukrainian army: The occupiers deprived 1,500 ZNPP employees of access to the station

Russian invaders deprived access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant of one and a half thousand of its employees.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The workers refused to receive Russian passports and sign a contract with Rosatom. Now the occupiers are looking for new personnel for the NPP on the territory of the Russian Federation and are preparing a housing fund for future workers through the “nationalization” of the apartments of local residents who have left.