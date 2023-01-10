Germany will allocate €20 million to pay for “Starlink” services in Ukraine

Germany will allocate €20 million to Ukraine to pay for Starlink satellite and Internet services. With this money, it will be possible to pay for the work of almost 10,000 Starlink terminals.

This was announced by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Kharkiv, the press service of the German Foreign Ministry writes.

A third of the paid terminals will be transferred to the needs of the Ukrainian army.

“Real-time communication will allow Ukrainian soldiers to clearly coordinate their actions during the defense of the Motherland and better defend against Russian attacks,” the German Foreign Ministry notes.

Baerbock also discussed with Ukrainian Minister Dmytro Kuleba further military support, ways of holding Russia accountable for war crimes, and prospects for Ukraineʼs accession to the EU.