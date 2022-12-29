Zelensky signed laws on the import of generators and Starlink without payment of duty and VAT

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed laws on promoting the restoration of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. They are canceling duties and VAT on the import of generators and Starlink.

This is stated on the pages of the draft law on the website of the Council.

The documents provide for the import of generators, other equipment, Starlink without duty and VAT, in particular for individuals. The norm will be valid until May next year. This will also apply to postal items.

Ukrainians were also allowed to store up to 2,000 liters of fuel without a license. Large volumes will have to be reported to the tax service on a declarative basis.