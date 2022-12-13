The Verkhovna Rada has exempted imports of “Starlink” and generators from duty and VAT

In the second reading, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) supported draft laws that abolish taxes on the import of generators and Starlink.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed about this.

331 and 332 MPs voted for these bills, respectively. They provide for the import of generators, other equipment, Starlink without duty and VAT, including for individuals. The norm will be valid until May next year.

In addition, citizens were allowed to store up to 2 000 liters of fuel without a license. Large volumes will have to be reported to the tax service on a declarative basis.