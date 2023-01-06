Ministry of Digital: Ukraine will receive 5,000 more Starlink terminals in the near future

In the near future, Ukraine will receive about 5,000 more Starlink terminals from partners. Most of them will be sent to the military.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 25,000 terminals have been imported. They were sent to the military, doctors, energy workers, and state institutions.

Fedorov said that he is communicating with the head of SpaceX, Elon Musk. They are working to ensure that his company can provide the necessary number of terminals because there is a shortage in the world.

He also noted that the Ministry of Statistics receives a "special price" on Starlink. It is lower than for private users.