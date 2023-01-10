The head of Odesa regional administration fired his deputy Oleh Muratov, who was caught taking a bribe

The head of the Odesa regional administration Maksym Marchenko dismissed his deputy Oleh Muratov. The law enforcement officers caught him taking a bribe.
This was reported in the Telegram channel of the head of Odesa regional administration.
They noted that the order for Marchenkoʼs release was issued on January 10.
- On January 5, law enforcement officers detained Oleh Muratov, deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on suspicion of corruption. For money, the official offered the head of one of the units of the administration to help avoid criminal liability for misappropriation of state property. For $35,000, he promised to help close the proceedings involving the official. For this, he allegedly planned to use personal connections in the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.
- The court decided to put Muratov behind bars for 60 days with the possibility of making bail in the amount of 3 million 220 thousand hryvnias. On January 9, Muratov posted bail and was released from the pretrial detention center.