The SBU detained the deputy head of the Odesa region for a bribe

Law enforcement officers detained the deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration on suspicion of corruption.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

For money, the official offered the head of one of the units of the Regional Military Administration to help avoid criminal liability for misappropriation of state property. For $35 000, he promised to help close the proceedings involving the official. For this, he allegedly planned to use personal connections in the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

The SBU officers detained the suspect in the building of the regional state administration while handing over the money he received to his driver. During the searches, more than $45 000, more than €21 000, gold bars and coins were found on the deputy head of the Regional Military Administration.

The law enforcement officers do not name the detainee, but according to the local publication "Dumskaya", it is Oleh Muratov.