Oleh Muratov, the deputy head of the Odesa regional administration, was released from the pre-trial detention center on bail

Oleh Muratov, the deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, who was detained on suspicion of corruption, was released from the detention center on bail.

Iryna Kovalenko, the press secretary of the regional prosecutorʼs office, informed Suspilne about this.

On January 5, the Primorsky District Court of Odesa chose a preventive measure for Muratov.

The prosecution requested the arrest because Muratov allegedly has “serious connections” and could influence witnesses or flee abroad. The deputy head of the Odesa regional administration himself rejected the accusation, denying involvement in the crime. His lawyer asked for a preventive measure not related to detention.

The court decided to put Muratov behind bars for 60 days with the possibility of making bail in the amount of 3 million 220 thousand hryvnias.