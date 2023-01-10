The Metropolitan of the Vinnytsia Diocese of the UOC MP will be tried for supporting the occupation

According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the metropolitan of the Vinnytsia Diocese of the UOC MP will be tried. He faces up to eight years in prison for spreading Russian propaganda, supporting the occupation and encroaching on the integrity of Ukraine.

The SBU complained that the metropolitan posted publications in support of Russian war crimes on one of the websites of the Russian Orthodox Church. During the searches, pro-Kremlin propaganda and literature were found in his possession, and the examination confirmed the facts of the bishopʼs illegal activities.

The metropolitanʼs actions are qualified under four articles of the Criminal Code — Part 2 of Art. 109, Part 1 of Art. 110, Part 2 of Art. 161 and Part 3 of Art. 436-2. The indictment has already been sent to the court.