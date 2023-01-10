The Pentagon did not confirm Russiaʼs statement about strikes on the barracks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kramatorsk

The Pentagon neither confirmed nor denied the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Russia about the “destruction of the deployment point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” on January 7 in Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region.

Voice of America reports about it.

“Every morning I come in and find out that the Russians have claimed to have fired at something and then we find out that they didnʼt, so I encourage you to take it with a grain of salt. And Iʼm not saying they didnʼt. Iʼm just saying, you know, their statements were largely exaggerated,” a US Defense Department official said in response to questions from reporters.