The Ministry of Defense of Russia acknowledged the death of 89 of its soldiers from the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Makiivka

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the death toll from the attack on the occupiersʼ base in Makiivka, Donetsk region, has increased.

Earlier, the Russians recognized 63 of their soldiers as killed, and now they have reported the death of 89 people. Among them is the deputy commander of the regiment, lieutenant colonel Bachurin. The occupiers also stated that the HIMARS system, from which the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at Makiivka, was allegedly destroyed.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia blames the attack on the military itself. It was noted there that despite the ban, Russian soldiers used mobile phones en masse, and the signal was pinpointed by Ukrainian defenders.

British intelligence believes that ammunition could be stored near the location of Russian troops. There is a possibility that they detonated on impact.