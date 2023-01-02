The Ministry of Defense of Russia recognized the death of 63 soldiers from the attack on Makiivka

The Ministry of Defense of Russia reported the death of 63 servicemen from an attack on the occupiersʼ base in Makiivka, Donetsk region.

Yes, the Russians claim that the strike was carried out on New Yearʼs Eve by HIMARS missiles, and they managed to shoot down two out of six.

Local media and Russian "military personnel" wrote that on the night of January 1, PTU No. 19, in which Russian soldiers were stationed, was destroyed by a strike.

Local publications wrote that up to 600 occupiers could have died. The occupation authorities spoke of only a few dozen wounded.