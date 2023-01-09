The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria evaluates the legality of the parliamentʼs decision on military aid to Ukraine

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria began evaluating the decision of the parliament to provide military and military-technical support to Ukraine.

Vesti writes about it.

The case was opened at the request of 50 deputies from the "Renaissance" and the Bulgarian Socialist Party, who are criticized for their pro-Russian position. They demand to recognize as unconstitutional the decisions of the Peopleʼs Assembly on providing military and military-technical support to Ukraine from November 3, 2022 and December 9, 2022.

The request is based on the fact that the decision, according to them, "violated the principle of separation of powers" and is a direct interference of the legislative power in the powers of the executive power.