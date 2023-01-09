Sweden: The “Ukraine-EU” summit will be held in Kyiv

Sweden, which has been chairing the European Union since January 1, confirmed that the "Ukraine-EU" summit would take place in Kyiv. Earlier, its date was agreed — February 3.

This is reported by Deutsche Welle.

Swedenʼs permanent representative to the EU, Lars Danielson, noted that Stockholm intends to contribute to Kyivʼs "strong desire" to move closer to membership in the European Union. He also added that the topic of Ukraine and Russiaʼs military aggression would dominate the agenda of the Swedish presidency. Danielson emphasized that the European Union has already done a lot to support Ukraine, "however, more must be done so that the process of support — humanitarian, financial, military — does not stop."

The diplomat said Sweden would seek opportunities to prosecute those who committed war crimes in Ukraine and use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraineʼs infrastructure and economy.