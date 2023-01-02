Office of the President: The “Ukraine-EU” summit will be held in Kyiv in February

The "Ukraine-EU" summit scheduled for February 3 will take place in Kyiv, the Presidentʼs Office announced after the conversation between Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"The interlocutors discussed the expected results of the next "Ukraine-EU" summit, which will be held on February 3 this year in Kyiv, and agreed to intensify the preparatory work," the message reads.

According to the Association Agreement, this summit is held every year, but it was not held in 2022. The last, the 23rd summit, took place in October 2021.