The EU has set the date of the summit with Ukraine for 2023. Zelensky has already received an invitation

The "Ukraine-EU" summit will be held in Brussels on February 3, 2023.

Interfax-Ukraine was informed by the spokesman of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel Barend Leits.

"I can confirm that the Ukraine-EU summit will take place on February 3, and there is an open invitation to President Zelensky to visit Brussels," he said.

According to the Association Agreement, this summit is held every year, but it wasnʼt held this year. The last, the 23rd summit, was held in October 2021.