At the Russian airfield “Engels-2”, the number of combat-ready aircraft has decreased. “Schemes” showed satellite images

At the Russian military airfield Engels-2, the number of combat-ready aircraft has decreased.
The "Schemes" project published satellite images of the base in the Saratov region for January 7.
Currently, four Tu-95 strategic missile-carrying bombers and two Tu-160 supersonic bombers are based there. Last December, there were about two dozen aircraft at this base.
- Strategic aircraft take off from this base, which is involved in missile strikes on Ukraine. After the attacks on the base on December 5 and 26 last year, the number of planes at the airfield began to decrease, and the occupiers erected protective barriers next to the runway.