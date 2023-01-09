In the Dnipropetrovsk region, lists of army service evaders were made public. Ombudsman Lubinets initiates the inspection

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, information was made public about men who did not come to the Military Commissariat after receiving a summons. Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, initiates an investigation due to a violation of the law “On Protection of Personal Data".

This is stated on the website of the ombudsman.

It is reported there that the lists contain information that can be used to identify a specific person, and therefore their publication violates the law.

The Office of the Ukrainian Ombudsman emphasizes that such personal data should be processed for specific and legitimate purposes, with the consent of the owner or in cases provided for by law. And employees who received such data at work are obliged not to disclose them.

The commissionerʼs office demands to conduct an internal inspection in the Dnipro military commissariat, remove lists of evaders and conduct explanatory work.