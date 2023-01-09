In the Dnipropetrovsk region, lists of army service evaders were made public. Ombudsman Lubinets initiates the inspection

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, information was made public about men who did not come to the Military Commissariat after receiving a summons. Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, initiates an investigation due to a violation of the law “On Protection of Personal Data".
This is stated on the website of the ombudsman.
It is reported there that the lists contain information that can be used to identify a specific person, and therefore their publication violates the law.
The Office of the Ukrainian Ombudsman emphasizes that such personal data should be processed for specific and legitimate purposes, with the consent of the owner or in cases provided for by law. And employees who received such data at work are obliged not to disclose them.
The commissionerʼs office demands to conduct an internal inspection in the Dnipro military commissariat, remove lists of evaders and conduct explanatory work.
- Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, martial law has been established in Ukraine, and general mobilization has been announced, which prohibits conscripts from leaving the country. Currently, the Verkhovna Rada has extended the general mobilization and martial law until February 19, 2023.
- On October 28, 2022, the Supreme Court of Ukraine ruled that the summons of the Territorial Center for Procurement and Social Support cannot be challenged in court. The court argued that such a document is only a means of notification in accordance with the law “On Military Duty and Military Service”.