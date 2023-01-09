In Ukraine, the property of the ex-Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk worth more than $2 million was seized

In Ukraine, the property of the former Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk, who is suspected of high treason, was seized.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

The total amount of seized assets is more than $2 million. These are mostly real estate, land plots, and money in foreign currency. To avoid possible confiscation, Tabachnyk "transferred" the fortune to his relatives in advance. However, his assets were still seized. Namely:

half of an apartment in the historical part of Kyiv with an area of 126 square meters;

residential building with an area of more than 600 square meters;

five plots of land in an elite cottage town near the capital with a total area of almost 1 hectare;

bank account for $147 thousand.