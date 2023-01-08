Intelligence: The strike on the barracks in Makiivka was part of a plan to thwart a new offensive

On January 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the location of Russian mobilized troops in the temporarily occupied Makiivka in order to prevent a new offensive by the occupiers.

In an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera, the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Vadym Skibitsky, said this.

"This is part of the plan to prevent a new offensive by the Russians. It was a tangible loss for them," he said.

The representative of the GUR emphasized that this was a signal to all Russian soldiers who were being forced to fight. According to his data, only in the last week, the Russians have transferred troops to the Zaporizhzhia region and near Kherson, as well as to the east of Ukraine.