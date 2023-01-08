Ukraine conducted another prisoner exchange — 50 soldiers returned home

Ukraine returned home another 50 soldiers — 33 officers and 17 privates and sergeants.

This was announced by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.

The military includes representatives of the Territorial Defense, National Guardsmen, border guards, representatives of the SSO and the Navy.

"We are returning people who were captured at the Chornobyl NPP, as well as the defenders of Mariupol, guys from the Donetsk region, from near Bakhmut, as well as from Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, Kherson region and other regions where fighting continued," Yermak noted.