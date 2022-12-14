Ukraine returned 64 defenders from captivity

Ukraine conducted another exchange of prisoners. 64 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who fought in Donetsk and Luhansk directions (in particular, participated in the defense of the city of Bakhmut), returned home.

These are officers, privates and sergeants, reported the head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andriy Yermak .

It was also possible to free a citizen of the USA who was helping our people — Murekez Suedi. The bodies of the four dead were also returned.