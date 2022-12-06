Ukraine returned 60 soldiers from Russian captivity. There are defenders of “Azovstal” among them

Ukraine conducted another exchange of prisoners with Russia. 60 defenders were able to return home.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

Among those released are soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard and border guards. There are 45 are privates and sergeants among them, as well as 15 officers. Out of 60 soldiers, there are 34 of Mariupol defenders, including 14 from Azovstal.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

"There are wounded who will receive all necessary help in Ukraine. There are those who were detained on Russian territory, as well as those who were in Olenivka," Yermak wrote.