”Ukrenergo”: Due to the frost, the shortage of electricity is increasing

Due to frosty weather , the level of electricity consumption increases, which causes its deficit in the power system.

This was reported by the Ukrenergo company.

"In order to ensure the balance of "production — consumption", consumption limits have been introduced to the regions, which are valid from 09:00 to 24:00. Exceeding the limits leads to the application of emergency restrictions. At night, as of today, the restrictions do not apply," the company said.

Consumers were urged to use electricity wisely and alternately use energy-intensive appliances. This makes it possible to reduce the load on the power system and reduce the need to limit consumption.