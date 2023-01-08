”Ukrenergo”: Due to the frost, the shortage of electricity is increasing

Due to frosty weather , the level of electricity consumption increases, which causes its deficit in the power system.
This was reported by the Ukrenergo company.
"In order to ensure the balance of "production — consumption", consumption limits have been introduced to the regions, which are valid from 09:00 to 24:00. Exceeding the limits leads to the application of emergency restrictions. At night, as of today, the restrictions do not apply," the company said.
Consumers were urged to use electricity wisely and alternately use energy-intensive appliances. This makes it possible to reduce the load on the power system and reduce the need to limit consumption.
- Russian troops systematically attack critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. Currently, approximately 40% of the energy infrastructure is seriously damaged.
- The day before, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal warned that due to the cold weather, Ukrainians should be prepared for emergency power outages. Also, Russia continues to shell the energy system.
- On January 3, the company "Ukrenergo" reported that, thanks to the warm weather, electricity consumption decreased. The power plants produced enough electricity to cover the load. In addition, thanks to the clear weather in the morning and afternoon hours, the production of electricity by solar power plants increased.