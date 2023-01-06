Prime Minister Shmyhal warned that due to the cold weather, Ukrainians should be prepared for emergency power outages

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal warned that due to the cold weather, Ukrainians should be prepared for emergency power outages. Also, Russia continues to shell the energy system.

He told about this at the government meeting.

"During the five days of the new year, the enemy carried out two drone attacks, as a result of which generation facilities and main networks were damaged. Shelling of the energy industry in the east and south also continued," Shmyhal noted.

He explained that the warm weather and the holidays had led to lower consumption. Because of this, Ukrainians almost did not turn off the lights on New Yearʼs Day. But since January 5, the consumption began to grow, so in the central and eastern regions, as well as in Odesa, Lviv, and Dnipro, schedules of planned connections began to operate.

But from January 6, a significant cooling is expected, so you should be prepared for emergency shutdowns. The Russians are also preparing for another missile attack on energy infrastructure.