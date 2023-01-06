The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: during the 9 years of war, Russia has never observed a ceasefire

During the last nine years of the war, the Russian army never kept the armistice agreements.

The data was made public by the Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar on January 6.

Thus, during the fighting during the ATO [anti-terrorist operation] period, there were 11 attempts to establish a more or less stable ceasefire regime, which was agreed upon by the parties within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group:

from 18:00 on September 5, 2014;

from 00:00 on February 15, 2015;

from 00:00 on October 1, 2015;

from 00:00 on April 30, 2016 (Easter truce);

from 00:00 on September 1, 2016 (school truce);

from 00:00 on December 24, 2016 (New Yearʼs truce);

from 00:00 on June 24, 2017 (bread truce);

from 00:00 on August 25, 2017 (school truce);

from 00:00 on December 23, 2017 (New Yearʼs truce);

from 00:00 on March 5, 2018;

from 00:00 on March 30, 2018 (Easter truce).

All these attempts to establish a truce were thwarted.

Then, during the operation of the United Forces, Ukraine agreed on a bilateral ceasefire several more times. However, their results were similar. So, on July 27, 2020, another "full and comprehensive ceasefire" officially began, but it lasted for half an hour.